How Nick Cordero's sister-in-law deals with grief, helps others cope with COVID-19 loss
Join our live interview on Tuesday at noon on Facebook; send us your questions and comments
When Annie Horton's father died she learned to cope with the loss, in part, through Instagram.
She created, along with the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, the emerging.grief Instagram account to support others in grief and her own struggles.
When her brother-in-law, Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero died from COVID-19, at the age of 41, she saw an opportunity to help others cope with their own grief over losing loved-ones to the virus.
Be a part of the CBC's interview with Horton at noon on Tuesday. She'll talk with Conrad Collaco about how she is coping with the loss of her brother-in-law and other family members as well as how she helps others cope with their own loss due to COVID-19. You can watch that interview live on this page or at CBC Hamilton's Facebook page.
Be a part of our live chat. Have you lost someone to COVID-19? If so, how are you coping with the loss? Let us know in the comments section on this page, by email at Hamilton@cbc.ca or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.