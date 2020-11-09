How Nick Cordero's sister-in-law deals with grief, helps others cope with COVID-19 loss

When Annie Horton's father died she learned to cope with the loss, in part, through Instagram.

She created, along with the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, the emerging.grief Instagram account to support others in grief and her own struggles.

When her brother-in-law, Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero died from COVID-19, at the age of 41, she saw an opportunity to help others cope with their own grief over losing loved-ones to the virus.

