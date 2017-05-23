Hamilton takes a step toward running troubled composting facility

The city has taken the first step toward possibly operating a troubled composting facility in Hamilton's east end.

Hamilton city council voted Wednesday to issue a request for proposals to operate the Central Composting Facility on Burlington Street — and also to bid on the job itself. The facility, operated by Aim Environmental Group, handles residential green bin waste.

"I believe the public service is not only capable of doing it, but we're capable of doing it for less cost," said Sam Merulla, Ward 4 (east end) councillor.

"If we have that plant in house operated by our own people, we will prevent what happened last year."

What happened last year was something residents not so much saw, but smelled.

For months, the facility at 1579 Burlington St. E. emitted a stench that forced nearby residents to close their windows and stay indoors.

The city closed it in June 2018 and reopened it in February. In that time, thousands of tonnes of organic waste went to the Glanbrook landfill.

There are multiple reasons for the stench. One dates back to 2016, when the province passed new regulations saying compost had to be 40 per cent moisture when cured.

The city also took yard waste, which emitted ammonia. Yard waste is now banned from green bins.

Merulla wants the facility moved right out of the area. He never liked the location, he said Wednesday, and "I was proven to be right."

The current contract expires in December 2020. This allows the city "to be part of the process."

It's not the first time the city has participated in its own bid process. Dan McKinnon, general manager of public works, said the city uses a third-party independent monitor to make sure the bid process is fair.