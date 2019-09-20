Hamilton 100 says bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games is over

The group behind the push to have Hamilton host the 2030 Commonwealth Games says their bid is effectively over.

Hamilton100 said in a statement the bid didn't secure government commitments. It said the provincial government failed to "commit to a handful of specified requirements set forth from Commonwealth Sport Canada by the Feb. 13 deadline."

"It is heartbreaking … the Hamilton 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid is no longer Canada's 'preferred candidate' for the 2030 Commonwealth Games," read the statement.

The group said while it'll remain open to reviving its bid efforts, it will stop for now and inform stakeholders of the decision.

Neil Lumsden, the Hamilton-based MPP who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, said in a statement his office was carefully assessing the pros and cons of hosting, but didn't receive "key details that would outline the overall financial risk and municipal commitment to the project."

His office also noted how the province would've had to contribute nearly half a billion dollars.

CBC Hamilton contacted Commonwealth Sport Canada but the organization didn't immediately respond. CBC Hamilton also contacted the city for comment.

2030 will be the centennial anniversary of the games, which were held for the first time in Hamilton in 1930, though then called the British Empire Games.

The idea to host the 2030 games has been around since 2017.

Hamilton unsuccessfully pursued the 1994, 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

There were also plans to host in 2026, but those plans changed to focus back on 2030.

City councillors and residents previously offered mixed views about hosting the games.