Hamilton Commonwealth Games bid team says it doesn't need millions from the city after all

A group bidding to bring the Commonwealth Games to Hamilton in 2030 says it doesn't need city money for venues anymore, despite earlier plans showing the city would need to hand over millions to make the project happen.

Lou Frapporti, bid committee spokesperson for Hamilton100, says the idea of using tax dollars for the games bid obviously isn't a popular one with people. So his team plans to use private money to pay for nearly all of the costs in the bid.

"We are no longer seeking the city's help and support," Frapporti told the city's general issues committee Wednesday.

"The initial funding request for sports infrastructure, we're almost entirely going to privatize in a variety of ways."

If the city wants to include an initiative in the games bid, "we would entertain that suggestion or proposal and work with you," Frapporti said. But, "there will be no requests for funding."

That's a change from earlier plans for the bid to the international Commonwealth Games Federation.

The group originally planned to bid for the 2030 games. That year will be the centennial anniversary of the games, which were held for the first time in Hamilton in 1930, though then called the British Empire Games.

The group then pivoted to 2026, which is when it released an estimate of needing nearly $258 million worth of work to local venues. Of that, nearly $124 million was to come from senior levels of government, $75 million from the private sector, $15 million from educational institutions and $13 million from the city.

Then the province said it couldn't help until at least 2027, and the group focused on 2030 again.

'Understandably divisive'

Frapporti said Wednesday that the team will cover costs privately in ways it'll reveal in the coming weeks. Part of that change comes from backing away from building a new athletes village, which the city would have used later for affordable housing. Frapporti says the team is satisfied there's enough student housing to accommodate athletes.

Frapporti says the team doesn't want to "distract" the city from its other goals, especially since public opinion on the bid is mixed.

"The solicitation for staff engagement from this private group is divisive, and it's understandably divisive," he said.

P.J. Mercanti is part of the bid team and also the Hamilton Urban Precinct Entertainment Group (HUPEG), which is doing a massive redevelopment of FirstOntario Centre, FirstOntario Concert Hall and the Hamilton Convention Centre. Mercanti says those two projects — and Hamilton's planned light-rail transit system — amount to "an opportunity for an urban do over."

Hamilton initially anticipated competing bids from Australia and the United Kingdom. Frapporti says most have backed away.

No other Canadian bids

"We absolutely have the pole position," he said. And "there will be no other bids in Canada either for 2026 or for 2030."

Councillors had little critical to say about Frapporti's presentation. Brad Clark (Ward 9, upper Stoney Creek) asked if a private group would be the official host of the games.

Frapporti said the official host would still be Hamilton, but "it's entirely possible that a private sector-heavy entity will be a key party in that." The city also has representatives on the concept review committee, he said.

Otherwise, "We don't speak for you. You control your own process."

It's still unknown what costs the city would encounter in terms of policing, road work and other municipal services.

The successful host city is expected to be named in 2023.