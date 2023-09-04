North York man, 69, dies in collision at Cayuga, Ont., drag race track: OPP

A 69-year-old man from North York, Ont., has died at a drag race track in Cayuga, Ont., following a collision with another dragster, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Haldimand OPP said they were called the Toronto Motorsports Park track on Kohler Road, around 45 kilometres south of Hamilton, around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. Police said the man was transferred to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The other driver was uninjured, OPP said.

Toronto Motorsports Park identified the driver who was killed as Tony Positano, a well-known and respected drag racer who frequented the track.

"Once you come through our gates, even once, you are apart of our family. Tony carried himself in this exact same manner," the track said in a statement online.

"You could count on him to have a cigar in his mouth, a warm embrace and some words of wisdom before he sent you on your way. To say he will be missed is an understatement. The impact he left on the world and our racing community will be felt for generations."

The National Hot Rod Association, which is the governing organization on drag racing rules and regulations in Canada and the United States, has taken over the investigation, the OPP said.

Drag Race Canada, an online group dedicated to Canadian drag racing, also shared a statement online, saying: "We join all Canadian drag racing in mourning the tragic loss of popular and dedicated Top Dragster class racer Tony Positano."