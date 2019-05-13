Coffee with a Cop find a new home after Mulberry says no thanks

Hamilton police have found a new café to host their Coffee with a Cop event this week after another coffeehouse pulled out because it wanted to continue being a "safe space."

Café Oranje on King Street East will host tomorrow's Police Week outreach event that was originally scheduled for the Mulberry Street Coffeehouse.

The new location for the May 14 event was contained in the schedule for Police Week. The Coffee with a Cop events are an ongoing community program run by Hamilton police and the Police Week one will be the fourth.

"Ask questions and share what's on your mind over a cup of coffee," reads a description of the event. "There are no agendas, no speeches – just conversation."

The Mulberry's decision to cancel its participation was announced in a May 3 post to Facebook. The popular, downtown coffee shop stated that due to "community response" it would no longer be hosting the event.

"Mulberry wants to continue to be a safe space. We know that this takes work and we are still learning," the post read. "Thank you for calling us in and holding us accountable for our actions."

News of the cancellation launched plenty of online discussion, with some applauding Mulberry for its decision and others saying it shut down an opportunity for police to build connections.

Hamilton Deputy Police Chief Frank Bergen said at the time that he respected the coffee shop's decision, but added it's important the community, including police, work together.

"When difficult conversations don't occur there are missed opportunities for better understanding and change," he said. "We are committed [to] getting to know our community to reinforce understanding and build partnerships."

Other police week events include an awards night at Theatre Aquarius, a Grade 6 student will be chief for a day and a "Cram-a-Cruiser" event to collect goods for Hamilton Food Share.

Residents will have a chance to sit down with an officer from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Café Oranje.