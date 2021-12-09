2 Brampton men arrested for trafficking $12M in cocaine: Brantford police

Brantford police have arrested two Brampton men after seizing $12 million worth of cocaine set to cross the U.S. border into Canada.

The police service said in a media release it began a drug investigation with the help of the Canadian Border Services Agency early this year.

Brantford police said it worked with Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario to identify a group of people believed to be trafficking cocaine into Canada and distributing it in Brantford and nearby regions.

Brantford police show off the $12 million worth of cocaine it found in a truck trying to enter Canada. (Submitted by Brantford Police Service)

During the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 4, police say a tractor trailer belonging to a Mliton, Ont., company was stopped while trying to cross the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor with 246 pounds of cocaine — worth about $12 million, according to police.

Two 22-year-old Brampton men face charges for importing cocaine into Canada and possession with the intent of trafficking.