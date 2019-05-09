City will conduct investigation into former white supremacy leader's employment

The city of Hamilton is pledging to conduct a "thorough investigation" into concerns raised about a former head of a white supremacist organization working in its IT department.

The city's first black councillor Matthew Green, says he felt betrayed and threatened by the city's employment of former Heritage Front leader Marc Lemire. He and others have raised privacy and safety concerns about him working in IT and raised questions about to what extent the city knew about Marc Lemire's past.

In an email to CBC News, Lemire said he rejects the Heritage Front and that he's not a white supremacist or neo-Nazi.

There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Lemire in his work at the city.

City says 'appropriate action' will be taken if necessary

The revelation about Lemire was talked about by councillors at length behind closed doors late Wednesday after which the investigation was announced.

Lora Fontana, executive director of the city's human resources department, said Thursday staff can't comment on personnel matters, but they do take allegations about inappropriate behaviour and "possible misconduct" seriously.

"It is important that we take a measured approach to the investigation to ensure we gain a deeper understanding of the situation, determine the facts, and remain respectful of all concerns and parties throughout the process," she wrote.

The statement did not provide any details about what the investigation will consider.

Among the questions raised by Green and others:

What sensitive personal information or data did Lemire have access to as part of his work?

Was any information inappropriately accessed?

Did the city know of Lemire's background when it hired him?

Did staff take steps to hide or conceal Lemire's employment at the city?

Fontanta said if the investigation "substantiates a policy violation, appropriate action will be taken."

Lemire says he hasn't been involved in 'politics' for years

Multiple sources have confirmed Lemire's employment to CBC News, and Vice Canada reported it Wednesday.

Lemire said in an email to CBC Hamilton that he's not a white supremacist or neo-Nazi, and that he "has not been involved in politics for many years."

Lemire is the former leader of the Heritage Front. (thefreedomsite.org)

His known involvement in white supremacy organizations spans more than 2 decades. He got involved in the movement in the early nineties, starting a website called The Freedom Site in 1996 where he styled himself as a free speech crusader. It was last updated in 2015.

Lemire has also been closely connected to white nationalist Paul Fromm, who recently moved to Hamilton and ran for mayor last year.

Paul Fromm, a known associate of Lemire, ran for mayor of Hamilton last year. (CBC)

In a statement sent to CBC News, Lemire said the website now acts as an archive for his battle against section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act.

"The Heritage Front stuff dates back to when I was a teenager," he said, linking to an article where he said he's not a Nazi or white supremacist.

"I reject the Heritage Front for what it was, as I have stated consistently for over 11 years."

Councillor 'satisfied' matter is being taken seriously

Green, a former councillor and outspoken anti-racism advocate, said he has serious concerns about how much of his personal information and communications Lemire has access to.

He said the city has eroded public trust by appearing to cover up Lemire's employment, and questions whether it's letting white supremacists infiltrate local government.

"Quite frankly, I find it frightening," he said in a written statement, adding he felt betrayed by former city manager Chris Murray, and senior city staff, "who must have been in the know and willfully kept this potential threat from me."

I can't stress enough how seriously our staff are taking the situation. - Councillor Nrinder Nann

Murray now works in the same role in Toronto. A statement from a spokesperson there said Murray was unaware Lemire worked for the City of Hamilton.

Ward 3 councilor Nrinder Nann said she was also "surprised and concerned" when she learned about Lemire's past.

Nann said she couldn't provide any details about the investigation, but said she's happy one will take place.

"I can't stress enough how seriously our staff are taking the situation," she said.

"I feel satisfied as as councillor that the areas I wanted to make sure were integrated and other councillors raised as concerns will be addressed."