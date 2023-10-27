'They're giant and they're gorgeous,' says Brant resident who accidentally grew 167 pumpkins

Every time Chris Paul Farias stepped into their backyard this summer, the hundreds of pumpkin plant "friends" curling around trellises, up fences and across neighbouring trees never ceased to amaze.

To an extent, the Brant County resident knew what they were getting into with this year's gardening project. They'd planted about 100 pumpkin seedlings of different varieties in the spring, eager to "let nature work it out" and see what they could grow.

"I get so depressed this time of year so I was like, 'let's fill that up,'" Farias said.

"It totally worked."

But then Farias said they began to notice pumpkin plants popping up where they hadn't planted any.

They realized on top of the seedlings, they'd also unintentionally scattered dozens of other pumpkin seeds they'd tried to compost last year that were now taking root.

Their husband suggested they pull some of the plants out, but Farias said they'd already fallen in love.

"They have like Jurassic leaves," Farias said. "They're giant and they're gorgeous and they attract so many bees because of their flowers. And I was like, 'that's so beautiful.'"

WATCH: Chris Paul Farias shows off their pumpkin garden

TikTok star Chris Paul Farias shows off their pumpkin garden Duration 2:22

Plus, they had already amassed thousands of viewers eager for regular updates on TikTok, where they go by Chris Paul Rainbows.

Their pumpkin-related videos had nearly three million views, they said.

"It just turned into every day I would go out and I was like, 'Oh my God,' the amount they grow is crazy," Farias said.

"They were growing up my roof. They turned my raised garden into this beautiful house covered with giant leaves that I could go in to just relax."

Ideal growing conditions for pumpkins

Farias also released 1,500 aphid-eating ladybugs into their garden to help protect their pumpkins from the pests.

Their efforts paid off.

This fall they harvested, at last count, 167 pumpkins and other types of gourd, they said.

When Farias visited a Hamilton daycare run by Today's Family to read the Charlie Brown book It's the Great Pumpkin, they donated the pumpkins to the kids.

Brenda Ferguson, CEO of Today's Family, said during Farias's visit the "children's eyes lit up with amazement as their play space had transformed into the most sincerest pumpkin patch of all."

Farias said they harvested at least 167 pumpkins this fall, some of which are shown here. (Submitted by Chris Paul Farias)

Andrew Pate at Brantwood Farms in Brantford, Ont., understands Farias's pumpkin obsession.

For the fifth generation farmer, pumpkins are his favourite crop to grow. He said he usually plants them around June 1 and then watches and waits.

"I have no idea if my pumpkins are going to turn out well until a random week in August when they take off and explode and the vines grow a foot a day," Pate said. "All of a sudden all these pumpkins emerge in the field."

This year growers in the region got lucky with a cool, wet summer — ideal conditions that yielded "huge" pumpkins, he said.

Andrew Pate grows pumpkins at Brantwood Farms in Brantford, Ont. (Submitted by Andrew Pate)

Farias said they'll plant even more pumpkins next year, even if it means their husband can't walk through their backyard (which, they said, is overrated).

"They're my friends," Farias said of the pumpkins.

"I understand their thought process and what they're up to. I think we're going to do it. It brought me so much happiness."