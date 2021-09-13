Niagara police are investigating after a Liberal candidate in St. Catharines says his car was spray painted sometime overnight on Sunday while his family slept.

Chris Bittle posted a picture of the vandalism online Sunday morning.

"fu Liberals" appears to have been painted in white across the back of a black vehicle.

"This was clearly an attempt to intimidate me and my campaign," Bittle wrote, adding it happened as his family was asleep inside their home. "I am disheartened to see this, but I know this isn't who we are as a community."

1/2 Last night, while my family and I were sleeping someone came onto my property to vandalize my car. <br><br>This was clearly an attempt to intimidate me and my campaign. <br><br>I am disheartened to see this, but I know this isn’t who we are as a community. <a href="https://t.co/5UuAv4lc5u">pic.twitter.com/5UuAv4lc5u</a> —@Chris_Bittle

Niagara police say the service is aware of the vandalism and that it's currently under investigation, adding they could not share any more information as the investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes just over a week before Canadians are set to cast their votes and amid an election that has seen signs vandalized as well as protesters and anti-vaccination activists shouting vulgarities during campaign stops.

A St. Thomas man, who was recently removed as a riding association president for the People's Party of Canada, has been charged with assault with a weapon after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

NDP leader and Conservative candidate condemn vandalism

Following Bittle's posts, Krystina Waler, who's running against him as the candidate for the Conservative Party in St. Catharines, said she was "sickened" and shared some of her own experiences campaigning.

"It's one thing to disagree and protest against politicians," she wrote in a statement. "It's quite another to harass politicians at their home or target their families. That's never OK."

Waler said this election has seen too much of an "us vs. them mentality," adding her team has also been targeted.

"My volunteers are routinely yelled at, I've been spit on, our signs have been destroyed and our supporters shouted down," she wrote. "This will serve as a call to action for every candidate to stand up against this type of harassment."

Trecia McLennon, who represents the NDP in the riding also weighed in, writing on Twitter that "threats/vandalism do nothing to build community" and have no place in the election.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also took to social media to condemn the incident, saying "hateful spray paint" won't help build a better world.

"It's hard to see another example of the anger and hate that seems to be growing," read his post. "This election is about helping people — about who you trust to fight for you and your family."

It’s hard to see another example of the anger and hate that seems to be growing.<br><br>This election is about helping people - about who you trust to fight for you and your family.<br><br>Hateful spray paint won’t help us build the better world we know is possible. <a href="https://t.co/Mc2KGFqMtj">https://t.co/Mc2KGFqMtj</a> —@theJagmeetSingh

Bittle's own posts about the vandalism include a message for whoever carried it out: "I will not be intimidated and I will continue to fight for St. Catharines."