122 charged in child pornography investigations across Ontario last month

Police services across Ontario charged 122 people with 551 charges related to online child sexual abuse last month alone — a disturbing snapshot into a crime the OPP says is seeing its victims get younger and abuse more violent.

The charges laid by the OPP and 26 other police agencies were announced during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., Wednesday. A total of 55 victims were also identified during month of investigations and referred to community support services.

The youngest victim was three years old.

"Sadly, we are seeing the children getting younger, as well as the acts depicted more violent," said OPP Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon, co-ordinator of the provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet.

Teachers, emergency personnel, members of the military and family members were among those charged last month, she added.

"You need to know that these people are our neighbours, relatives and friends. These are people we invite into our worlds because we trust them."

The Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet was launched in 2006.

Here's a look at some of what is cited as its accomplishments since then:

50,403 investigations of internet exploitation.

5,686 persons charges with 20,901 charges.

2,009 child victims identified in Ontario and around the world.

Insp. Tina Chalk from the OPP's counter-exploitation and missing persons section said it's important for people to understand sexual interest in children and a demand for images and video depicting it are a reality in Ontario.

"Some of these victims are so young they cannot report the crimes, because they have not uttered their first word," said Chalk.

"They cannot say no, they cannot tell anyone, and they cannot call the police."