A 10-year-old child is dead after a fire engulfed a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation early Monday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP said first responders attended to the fire on Mississauga Road at 1:53 a.m. ET.

Six Nations fire Chief Ashley Russell-Taylor said in a media release the location of the fire drew emergency services from numerous communities, including Six Nations police and fire as well as the Haldimand fire department.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk told CBC Hamilton the trailer was parked on a property with a family living in the trailer.

Russell-Taylor said the fully involved structure fire appeared to be affecting multiple trailers.

"Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, however I'm sad to say a young child was located inside and subsequently pronounced deceased," Sanchuk said in a video posted to social media.

2 adults, 4 children suffered minor injuries

In a statement Monday afternoon, Stacey Laforme, the Gimaa (chief) of MCFN, said the child was 10.

Sanchuk said two adults and four children escaped with minor injuries.

He didn't offer other details, but noted there are no road closures in the area.

OPP said police, as well as the Ontario Office of the FIre Marshal, the chief coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are investigating.

"I want to put out my sincere and deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy — the family members, friends of the victims involved in this incident and the community," Sanchuk said.

"You are in our thoughts and prayers."

Laforme said the community is "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"We are asking that you please respect the family and the community's privacy during this time," he said.

Mark Hill, chief of Six Nations of the Grand River elected council, said in a statement the Six Nations community "grieves with [MCFN] through this sad and difficult time."

"Six Nations of the Grand River is here to support the Mississaugas of the Credit anyway that we can."