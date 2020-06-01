Man charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal after Chihuahua dies

A man has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, Niagara police say, following the death of a Chihuahua.

Officers in Welland were called to a home near Southworth Street South and McCabe Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday after reports "a dog had been allegedly deliberately injured," according to a media release.

Investigators found a 17-year-old with her six-year-old Chihuahua, which police say was badly injured and died shortly after they arrived.

A 23-year-old had fled but was arrested nearby, police say.

He's charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to comply with recognizance.