City of Hamilton pleads guilty, will pay $2.9M fine for Chedoke Creek spill

The City of Hamilton will pay nearly $3 million in fines and damages for allowing 24 billion litres of sewage and stormwater to spill into Chedoke Creek.

The city said in a press release Thursday afternoon it entered a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice related to charges laid by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks in 2020.

The city said it reached an agreement with the Crown, which will include a $2.1 million fine, a payment of $364,500 in damages to the Royal Botanical Gardens and a $525,000 victim fine surcharge.

The grand total is $2,985,500.

A valve in the city's combined sewer overflow system was left open between 2014 and 2018, causing a layer of biohazardous sediment to settle at the bottom of Chedoke Creek.

Chedoke Creek flows into Cootes Paradise and into Hamilton Harbour.

City manager Janette Smith said in the press release the city "unequivocally apologizes to the community and takes full responsibility."

"We would like to assure everyone, especially the public and key stakeholders and partners, that we are doing everything possible to remediate the Chedoke Creek and impacts to Cootes Paradise," she said.

"Our goal is to improve the water quality in the area and the overall watershed health."

City contractors resumed dredging up biohazardous sediment at the bottom of Chedoke Creek on Wednesday after the city said environmental monitoring agreements have been reached with local First Nations groups.

Hamilton said it will finish dredging by the end of October.

More to come.