Hamilton throws a wild party as Montreal and Winnipeg battle for the Grey Cup

The 110th Grey Cup kicked off in Hamilton at 6 p.m., and features the Montreal Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers aim to capture their third Grey Cup in four years.

It's been a wild week in Hamilton and visitors will know one thing for sure — Hamilton knows how to throw a party.

And tonight, Anne Lowry will have the noisiest neighbour in the city, living steps away from Tim Hortons Field.

She loves it.

"You don't move to this neighbourhood without knowing this is going to happen," she said while holding her seven-month-old son as music and horns blared in the background.

Trish Jacobs (left) said she's cheering for Montreal. (Cara Nickerson/CBC)

Trish Jacobs, a season ticket holder, says she's excited to feel the atmosphere and hear the fans roar.

"It's a big party and a great community event," she said.

Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans are hoping to see their team triumph at the Grey Cup. (Cara Nickerson/CBC)

Jonathon Noel and over 20 family members came from Montreal to watch the game and one particular player — his cousin, Alouettes defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy.

"He's worked hard all his life and we're all behind him," Noel said.

For the Bombers, Sunday night is their fourth consecutive title game and if they win, it'll be their 13th championship in franchise history.

Grey Cup took over Hamilton this week

Grey Cup festivities took over Hamilton in the days leading up to the game, with thousands of football fans coming in from across Canada to watch.

Hamilton's Grey Cup celebrations included a holiday for high school and elementary students, a naval escort bringing the Grey Cup into town, a free breakfast for fans courtesy of the Calgary Grey Cup committee, as well as a beer garden, food trucks, inflatables, a Christmas market, giveaways, games and more.

Grey Cup events took over James Street N., all week.

There was plenty of music alongside the football fun including the SiriusXM Kickoff Party with Hamilton rock band, The Dirty Nil and NOBRO, a new-age punk band from Montreal.

Fans crowd Tim Hortons Field ahead of the Grey Cup game. (Cara Nickerson/CBC)

Other performances will include Steve Strongman, HacheyTheMouthPEACE, The Hot Karls, and Matty Simpson Band.

On Thursday night, reggae legend Shaggy played the OLG stage in Niagara Falls and Carrie Underwood performed on Friday night at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton. And at half-time on Sunday, five-time Grammy award winning punk rockers Green Day perform.

The game is a sellout. This will mark the second time the Grey Cup game is played at Tim Hortons Field in three years. The contest was also held here in 2021, the year after the CFL resumed play after cancelling the 2020 season due to the global pandemic.

But in 2021, social-distancing protocols were in place. The CFL awarded Hamilton the 2023 contest to give its organizing committee a better opportunity to stage a full Grey Cup festival.