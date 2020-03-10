The Canadian men's basketball team will face an all-star team from the Canadian Elite Basketball League in a tune-up for the final Olympic qualifying tournament.

The game will be played June 12 at Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre.

Details of the game will be announced Tuesday.

The Canadian team will be gearing up for its Olympic qualifying tournament, June 23-28 in Victoria.

Canada will be competing with China, the Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey and Uruguay for one spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Canada hasn't qualified for the Olympics in men's basketball since 2000.

The CEBL, a pro league, will begin its second season in May with teams Edmonton, Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Abbotsford, B.C., and St. Catharines, Ont.