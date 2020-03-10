Canadian men's basketball team to face all-star CEBL squad in Hamilton
The Canadian men's basketball team will face an all-star team from the Canadian Elite Basketball League in a tune-up for the final Olympic qualifying tournament.
The game will be played June 12 at Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre
The Canadian men's basketball team will face an all-star team from the Canadian Elite Basketball League in a tune-up for the final Olympic qualifying tournament.
The game will be played June 12 at Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre.
Details of the game will be announced Tuesday.
The Canadian team will be gearing up for its Olympic qualifying tournament, June 23-28 in Victoria.
Canada will be competing with China, the Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey and Uruguay for one spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Canada hasn't qualified for the Olympics in men's basketball since 2000.
The CEBL, a pro league, will begin its second season in May with teams Edmonton, Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Abbotsford, B.C., and St. Catharines, Ont.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.