CBC Asks a U.S. politics expert and a Democrat in Canada with a family full of Trump voters

The presidency of Donald Trump has caused a deep rift inside Jenn Merritt's family.

Jenn Merritt, a Democrat living in Hamilton with a family of Trump voters in North Carolina, and Brock University political science professor Paul Hamilton join us at noon on Tuesday to talk about the American election (Sumbitted) She's a dual citizen living in Hamilton but comes from North Carolina, not far from the city of Graham, where on Saturday police used pepper spray, including on children as young as five-years-old, the Raleigh News & Observer says, to break up a march to a polling station.

While Merritt supports the Democrats and former Vice-President Joe Biden, many of her family members support President Trump. She'll be a part of our U.S. election panel at noon on Tuesday along with Brock University politics professor Paul Hamilton. He teaches a course in U.S. politics and will join us to talk about what each party might look like after all the votes are counted.