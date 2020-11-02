CBC Asks a U.S. politics expert and a Democrat in Canada with a family full of Trump voters
Join our Facebook Live Tuesday at noon with Jenn Merritt, a Hamilton woman from North Carolina with a family full of Trump voters and Brock University Paul Hamilton, who is teaching a course in U.S. politics.
What message do you have for American voters on election day?
The presidency of Donald Trump has caused a deep rift inside Jenn Merritt's family.
She's a dual citizen living in Hamilton but comes from North Carolina, not far from the city of Graham, where on Saturday police used pepper spray, including on children as young as five-years-old, the Raleigh News & Observer says, to break up a march to a polling station.
While Merritt supports the Democrats and former Vice-President Joe Biden, many of her family members support President Trump. She'll be a part of our U.S. election panel at noon on Tuesday along with Brock University politics professor Paul Hamilton. He teaches a course in U.S. politics and will join us to talk about what each party might look like after all the votes are counted.
Be a part of our live chat. What do you want to say to American voters on election day? Let us know in the comments section on this page, by email at Hamilton@cbc.ca or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
