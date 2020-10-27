Why an infectious disease specialist says don't cancel Halloween: Thursday at noon

This Saturday night, it might not be the ghosts and goblins going door-to-door that cause you to take extra special care on Halloween.

Dr. Martha Fulford is an infectious diseases specialist at McMaster Children’s Hospital and Hamilton Health Sciences. (Hamilton Health Sciences) Under COVID-19 parents and trick-or-treaters are considering how, or even if, Halloween should be celebrated. We'll talk with Dr. Martha Fulford, infectious diseases specialist at McMaster Children's Hospital and Hamilton Health Sciences, live at noon on Thursday to help sort out what's safe and what's not safe this Halloween.

Dr. Fulford joins us at noon on Thursday and she'll take your questions and comments about why she says adults shouldn't cancel Halloween for kids even under COVID-19 restrictions.