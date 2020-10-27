Why an infectious disease specialist says don't cancel Halloween: Thursday at noon
Join our Facebook Live Thursday at noon with Dr. Martha Fulford, infectious diseases specialist at McMaster Children’s Hospital and Hamilton Health Sciences. She'll explain why children should be free to celebrate Halloween under COVID-19.
Join our live interview on Thursday at noon on Facebook; send us your questions and comments
This Saturday night, it might not be the ghosts and goblins going door-to-door that cause you to take extra special care on Halloween.
Under COVID-19 parents and trick-or-treaters are considering how, or even if, Halloween should be celebrated. We'll talk with Dr. Martha Fulford, infectious diseases specialist at McMaster Children's Hospital and Hamilton Health Sciences, live at noon on Thursday to help sort out what's safe and what's not safe this Halloween.
Dr. Fulford joins us at noon on Thursday and she'll take your questions and comments about why she says adults shouldn't cancel Halloween for kids even under COVID-19 restrictions.
Be a part of our live chat. Let us know in the comments section on this page, by email at Hamilton@cbc.ca or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. We'll put your questions and comments to Dr. Fulford on Thursday at noon.[
