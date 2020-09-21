59-year-old Burlington man killed after being hit by car at Cayuga Race Track

OPP in Haldimand are investigating after a man was hit by a car and seriously injured at a Cayuga Race Track. A posting on the Race Cayuga Sportsman Series's Facebook page says that he has since died.

"No words can express the sorrow and heartache the racing community is feeling right now," writes the group.

The post identifies the man as Richard Ennest, owner of Mister Transmission in Burlington. The shop's site says he worked with the company for 30 years.

"This horrible accident took away a husband, dad, uncle and best friend. We had the honour of Richard racing with us this year and he seemed to really enjoy it."

On Saturday, Sept. 19 around 1:15 p.m., OPP and Haldimand emergency services were called to the Toronto Motorsports Park on Kohler Road in Cayuga, Haldimand County.

Someone reported that a man had been struck by a car on the racetrack and was seriously injured.

Investigators say that a sanctioned race event was about to start at the raceway when vehicles were approaching the starting line and a pedestrian was struck by one of the vehicles.

Paramedics transported the 59-year-old man from Burlington, Ont. to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

He was then transported to an out of town hospital via Air Ornge Ambulance.

The racing organization is asking people to keep his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn this tragedy.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) went to the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

The OPP is asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash or who may have any information to help with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.