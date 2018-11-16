Learn to save a life: Organization offering naloxone training for the 'nightlife' industry

Bar staff, bouncers and musicians might not be what you think of when it comes to first responders to the opioid crisis but Ace Piva sees members of Hamilton's "nightlife industry" as a front line for stopping overdoses.

The co-founder of Over the Bridge, a non-profit aimed at connecting people in the music industry with addiction recovery and mental health help, will be hosting an overdose prevention event at the Casbah in Hamilton on Nov. 26.

It's specifically aimed at educating people in the entertainment world on how to administer life-saving anti-opioid drug naloxone.

As a former tour manager and addictions councillor, Piva said he's seen his fair share of emergency situations.

That's why he believes people in involved in the bar and music scene are uniquely situated to save lives.

"People who work in the industry are going to 150 to 300 shows a year. What better people to be trained," he explained. "We are the first responders in these entertainment environments."

Ace Piva is a former tour manager and a certified addictions councillor. He co-founded Over the Bridge to help people in the music industry access addictions and mental health help. (Ace Piva)

Local paramedics have responded to more than 376 incidents so far in 2018, according to Hamilton Health Services. So far this year 4,641 naloxone doses have been distributed, reviving 449 lives.

Over the Bridge was started in August 2017 and has teamed up with Marchese Health Care which has provided naloxone training at venues in Toronto and Hamilton and on bigger stages including during Warped Tour in Toronto last summer and for the crew of Fleetwood Mac.

"Sometimes overdoses do happen at events. Fans are coming out to let loose and sometimes things can go wrong," explained Piva. "When someone is overdosing on opioids every second counts so you might as well have naloxone kits in and around the bar area and with security people."

Piva already carries two naloxone kits hanging off his backpack everywhere he goes. Their purpose is twofold — they're within reach at a moment's notice in case of an emergency, but they also spark conversation and awareness.

Piva keeps two Naloxone kits hanging off his backpack. He says having them on hand means he's always ready to help. (Alex Piva)

Faisal Khawaja, lead pharmacist for Marchese, will be leading the training at Casbah.

He said being a musician means months on the road and exposure to unique stresses and pressure. That's why hosting an event at a musical venue, basically bringing the even right to them, makes so much sense.

"Musicians might not have access to the kind of supports people typically have in a community," he explained. "Every individual will get two kits, one is an injectable kit and one is a nasal spray kit."

Don't forget to sign up

Brodie Schwendiman is the owner of Casbah and said he's hoping anyone interested in getting naloxone training stops by.

"Teachers, caregivers, social workers, there are all kinds of people who are exposed to an environment where this kind of knowledge would be important," he added.

"We spend money and time and there are laws put in place so staff at an establishment … are trained on how to assess if somebody is intoxicated or on the way to being intoxicated and this should fall under the same category as being legally required."

The training will be held at Casbah (306 King St W.) at 8 p.m. on Nov. 26.

