Heavy police presence in Burlington after car reportedly drives past barrier into Lake Ontario

Emergency crews are on the scene of a marina in Burlington, Ont., where police say a car has driven into Lake Ontario and is now "completely submerged under water."

Halton Regional Police were called at approximately 8 p.m. for reports that a vehicle had driven down a laneway, through a barrier and about 40 to 50 ft. out into the water at LaSalle Park Marina near Plains Road E. and Waterdown Road.

Police have not yet confirmed reports that people may be trapped inside the vehicle, but say they are considering the effort a recovery mission.



"This is a fairly fluid situation," police spokesperson Ryan Anderson told reporters at the scene, where officers could be seen barefoot and in the water.

"Our priority right now is getting the car out of the lake," Anderson said.

Peel Regional Police are also at the scene to assist.

Emergency crews are on the scene at a marina in Burlington, where police say a car has gone into Lake Ontario. (Andrew Collins/CBC) Officers were seen in the water working to try to free anyone who might be inside. (Andrew Collins/CBC) The public is being asked to avoid the area.

More to come