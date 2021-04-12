Niagara police investigating arson after car wash fire in St. Catharines

The Niagara Regional Police Service says it's investigating after someone set a car wash on fire in St. Catharines.

On Thursday, April 1, shortly bfeore 8:30 p.m., officers and the St. Catharines Fire Service were called to a Petro Canada at 330 Ontario St.

Police say the car wash, which hadn't been in operation for about a year, was on fire. Firefighters extinguished it.

No one was injured, the department says, and the fire is being treated as an arson.

Police are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area that night between 7:30 p.m. and 8:25 p.m.to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009531. Anonymous tips can also be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477.