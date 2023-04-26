Man, 73, dead after car crash in lower city, Hamilton police say

A 73-year-old man is dead after a serious car crash in Hamilton's lower city, according to police.

Police said officers were called to the corner of Barton Street East and MacNab Street North shortly after 9 p.m., on Tuesday.

Two people were sent to hospital, one of whom was the 73-year-old man who died.

Police say another man, 45, is still in hospital in critical but stable condition.

'It's a drag strip out here'

Daniel Myles lives on MacNab, near where the cars collided and caught the crash on home security cameras.

The video appears to show a car driving at a high rate of speed, blowing through a stop sign and t-boning into a vehicle crossing the intersection at the four-way stop.

Myles said there is "constant street racing" in the area.

"It's a drag strip out here," he told CBC Hamilton.

He said people regularly ignore the stop signs.

"We need traffic lights and walk lights or there will be more tragedies," he said.