Canadian Tire hasn't soundproofed Hamilton store despite neighbours complaining of 'nightmare' noise

Bernadette Bowen is fed up with Canadian Tire, the loud "monster" neighbour next to her Hamilton bungalow.

Seven days a week, noises emanate from the alley between her backyard fence and the Upper James Street store for hours at a time, said the 64-year-old. Semi-trucks roar through and two garbage compactors rev up and rumble anytime between dawn and dusk.

"I can't even sit in my back garden because of the noise," Bowen said. "It's getting to my nervous system and I'm very frustrated by it."

Resident captures noise from trucks and compactors behind Canadian Tire Duration 0:42 Featured Video Bernadette Bowen's garden backs onto Canadian Tire's Upper James Street location. She says for years she's been urging the corporation to mitigate the noise but to no avail.

For over two years, she's been urging Canadian Tire to quiet down, as it originally agreed to do in 1987, after it took over the sprawling commercial site from Miracle Mart. The committee of adjustment at that time approved the corporation's plans so long as it enclosed its compactors in a soundproofed building, according to a decision.

Bowen said Canadian Tire has ignored her repeated calls, and those of her councillor, John-Paul Danko. He said at a planning committee meeting Tuesday that Canadian Tire "refused to have any dialogue with the city at all" to improve the noise levels for residents.

"You'd think that a good corporate neighbour would be willing to do this because it's the right thing to do."

Unanimous support for <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofhamilton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofhamilton</a> staff to leverage all options (including City initiated site specific rezoning) to compel Upper James <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadianTire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadianTire</a> to protect neighbours from excessive noise & disruption per 1987 CoA settlement.<br><br>Ridiculous Cdn Tire is forcing this approach <a href="https://t.co/RH14QDfOgJ">pic.twitter.com/RH14QDfOgJ</a> —@JohnPaulDanko

Coun. Maureen Wilson (Ward 1) said she's disappointed in the corporation's lack of cooperation, noting it's a profitable company. Canadian Tire reported making over $4 billion in revenue in the first half of 2023.

"It does not align with their very slick advertisements, especially at Christmas time," Wilson said.

In a statement to CBC Hamilton the next day, Canadian Tire said it is "finalizing plans to enclose the compactors, which will address the noise concerns experienced by neighbours. It is expected that the work will be underway shortly."

City will crack down on Upper James location

Councillors unanimously voted for the city to implement "every enforcement option available" to compel Canadian Tire to soundproof its compacting area in a motion put forward by Danko.

City staff will also review the entire Upper James property for bylaw violations. Danko said the property entrances, parking lot locations, among other aspects, don't follow the city's current zoning rules.

The back of the Canadian Tire is separated from residents by a wooden fence. The store's compactors are outside, rather than in a soundproofed building. (Samantha Beattie/CBC)

Helen and Joe Lepore have lived behind the Canadian Tire for as long as Bowen, since 1986. They said the noise has gotten worse in recent years.

"It's a nightmare," Helen said. "You hear all the banging. If you're having a shower, it's like they're in the shower with you, or if you're eating dinner, you think, 'holy jeez.'"

The couple were sitting at the side of their house on Wednesday morning, avoiding their backyard and the anticipated noise.

But it had been unusually quiet since the compactors ran at 7 a.m., they and Bowen said, perhaps because of the motion councillors passed, or the media inquiries sent to Canadian Tire.

"Hopefully, we're going to get something done and we can sit in our gardens and enjoy it," Bowen. "They're going to listen now."