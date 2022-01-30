Canadian soccer fans hoping for a 'good journey' to World Cup after qualifying win in Hamilton

Kaitlin Coward was just trying to make it back to her seat when she started running and screaming with joy.

Minutes into the World Cup qualifying match in Hamilton, Team Canada scored its first goal against the U.S.

"We're already beating the States, that's a big deal," she said.

The Whitby, Ont., resident was among the 12,000 fans at Tim Hortons Field on a cold and windy Sunday to watch the match between the two national men's teams.

Normally there would be twice as many fans there, but public health measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 capped the arena at half-capacity.

Dr. Dominik Mertz, an infectious diseases specialist with McMaster University in Hamilton, told CBC radio program Day 6 that outdoor events like the soccer game aren't as risky as indoor matches.

"It's a setting with a relatively good track record when you look internationally with soccer games or other outdoor games," he said.

The potential risk didn't stop U.S. supporters Nick and TJ Cleavelin from travelling to Hamilton for the game.

The two Texans were surrounded by a boisterous red and white sea of Canadian fans who drummed, screamed and chanted.

Cyle Larin, 17, celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half of a Canada vs. United States World Cup qualifying match, at Tim Hortons Field, in Hamilton, on Jan. 30, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC) There were roughly 12,000 fans at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday to see Canada take on the U.S. (Evan Mitsui/CBC) A soccer fan is draped in a Canadian flag watching Team Canada maintain a 1-0 lead against the U.S. in the first half of the match. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

"We got some booing, some thumbs down, got a little heckling, but it was fun," TJ said.

The U.S. was down 1-0 at the end of the first half. They had a penalty kick in the final minutes of the second half that could've tied the game — but Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who grew up in Hamilton, made the save.

The crowd roared and didn't quiet down again.

Some fans tore off their shirts and cheered for Canada despite it being as low as -10 C. (Evan Mitsui/CBC) U.S. fans watched on as Canada beat their team 2-0 on Sunday, despite the Americans having more time with the ball and a few close opportunities to score. (Bobby Hristova/CBC) Canadian flags waved and soccer fans cheered during the exciting World Cup qualifying match in Hamilton. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

With minutes left in the game, Canada scored to seal a 2-0 victory.

Some fans yanked off their shirts and started swinging them in the air, bare-chested despite the sub-zero temperatures.

Omar Diaz, who came from the state of Georgia, went farther than most, jumping into a pile of snow while shirtless after the game.

His team didn't win, but he was happy to watch the match.

"Canada won and my respect to Canada," he said.

Steven Vitória congratulates keeper Milan Borjan after making a save during Canada’s 2-0 win against the United States in a men's World Cup qualifying match. (Evan Mitsui/CBC) Player Steven Vitória greets family in the stands after Canada’s 2-0 win. (Evan Mitsui/CBC) Gail and Clinton Mitchell, from Brampton, Ont., were hoping for at least a tie game, but got an even better result, with Canada winning 2-0. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Dressed up snug, Clinton Mitchell said the win was everything he hoped for.

"It's good to see all the fans here and everybody giving them support because, man, this could be a good journey for all of us," said the Brampton, Ont., resident.

The journey to qualify at the World Cup in Qatar later this year is not yet over — Canada has four more matches in the final World Cup qualifying round.

While not all fans are confident Canada will end up winning the cup itself, most are ready for the ride.

"Just getting to the World Cup is going to be something else. Since 1986, they haven't been there and so I'm really excited for them to be able to go there," said Vancouver resident Zee Samnani.