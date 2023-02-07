A Brantford, Ont., man who feared Canada Post had lost his father's ashes forever said his worries are over.

A delivery van pulled up in front of Jim Graham's home last week with a package.

"When the gentleman passed me the box, as soon as I saw the express post, my hands started shaking, I was sure it was my dad," Graham said.

"It was a big relief ... I put him up overlooking my bed and the first thing I did was look at the ashes and say, 'Welcome home, Dad. It's been a long time.'"

Graham said that after his father's death in 2004, he lost touch with his stepsister, Lori Mills, because he and Mills moved to different areas at the same time.

Bertram Graham is pictured holding Lori Mills when she was a child. Bertram was her stepfather and Jim's biological father. (Submitted by Lori Mills)

They reconnected before Christmas and Mills, who lives in Peterborough, Ont., said she would send him what she had of their father's ashes.

Mills told CBC Hamilton she shipped the package on Jan. 6 and the ashes were supposed to arrive three days later.

Graham ended up having to wait over a month.

Canada Post spokesperson Phil Rogers previously described it as "an unfortunate situation" and said there was an immediate investigation to find the ashes.

"We certainly understand the concerns this situation has caused. We regret and apologize to the customer for their experience," Rogers said.

Canada Post's website states anyone who sends cremated remains through the mail does so at their own risk.

"We make no coverage for loss or damages available for this type of mail," reads the website.

Canada Post website states anyone who sends cremated remains through the mail does so at their own risk. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Graham said Canada Post hasn't contacted him or Mills since the package was delivered.

Now that he has his dad's ashes, Graham said he's going to find a proper urn.

"I'm looking for a golf-type urn ... he loved golf," Graham said.

Graham also said he plans on creating a small bottle or vial of ashes for his sister — and he won't be mailing it over.

"It will probably be hand-delivered, I'm not going to trust that one through the mail," he said.