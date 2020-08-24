Caledonia barricades removed, roads reopen while demonstrators remain at development

Traffic is again moving on Argyle Street and the Highway 6 bypass near Caledonia.

The roads, which were blocked by demonstrators for weeks, reopened over the weekend, according to provincial police.

It was the demonstrators themselves who began the work of removing the tires, cement blocks and vehicles on Thursday.

Skyler Williams, a spokesperson for the group that took over the McKenzie Meadows site more than a month ago, dubbing it 1492 Land Back Lane, described clearing the roads as an act of de-escalation.

"When we're spending all our time talking about road barricades and rail blockades and highway blockades it leaves very little time and space to be able to talk about the real issue here and that's the land," he said at the time.

The barricades went up on Aug. 5 after the OPP entered the camp and arrested several demonstrators at the residential development. Police say rocks were thrown at officers and that they fired a single rubber bullet.

OPP say members of its provincial liaison team have continued to take part in "significant, collaborative, and respectful dialogue aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution," while preserving people's safety and rights, said Const. Rod LeClair in a media release.

But in a series of tweets Sunday, demonstrators said the OPP disrespected their community decision-making process and "threatened to remove the barricades."

They say that threat forced them to "prioritize our safety from police violence," which harmed members of the community who do not trust police and fear more violence.

Land Defenders at 1492 Land Back Lane call on our allies to continue to contact their MPPs and the OPP and demand our community is respected and able to pursue justice for illegitimate land development in our territory. —@1492LBL

"We will continue to resist police violence, including attempts to disrupt the decision-making processes that our community expects on such important matters," said Williams.

"We are here to protect our land from development for the well-being of our community and future generations."

The federal government has committed to engage in negotiations around unresolved land issues related to Six Nations and demonstrators say they have no intention of leaving the development.

"Demonstrators remain at the McKenzie Meadows development site and open dialogue continues," said LeClair, adding OPP will continue to monitor the situation.

Demonstrators who began blocking roads near Caledonia, Ont., on Aug. 5 began to remove the barricades Aug. 20. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Provincial police say the Highway 6 bypass reopened late Friday afternoon, while Argyle was cleared around 8:20 p.m Saturday following inspections and repairs carried out by the Ministry of Transportation.

Police say further repairs will be completed by the Haldimand County Roads Department on Monday.