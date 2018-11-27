1 dead in Caledonia crash that sent man, woman and baby to hospital: OPP

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia that also sent a man, woman and baby girl to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 54 near Mines Road around 2:25 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a grey SUV was heading east on the highway when it turned left onto Mines Road and was hit by a black pickup driving in the opposite direction.

The male driver of the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The OPP are not releasing his identity until next of kin can be notified.

A man, woman and infant girl who were in the truck were taken to hospital but are expected to survive.

The section of highway was closed until about 9:35 p.m. but has since reopened.

Provincial police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.