'Tear down this blockade': MPP calls for Caledonia roadblock to be removed

The MPP for Haldimand-Norfolk says businesses along Highway 6 are suffering because of an "illegal" blockade and is demanding the government take action to remove it.

"We respect the rights of a peaceful protest, but enough is enough. Tear down this blockade," Progressive Conservative MPP Toby Barrett said to scattered applause at Queen's Park Tuesday.

The Highway 6 bypass between Argyle Street South and Greens Road has been shut down since Feb. 24.

Demonstrators say they've blocked the road in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs , who oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through their territory in northern B.C. and said they intend to stay until their demands are met.

"The onus is now on Justin Trudeau, on the OPP, on the RCMP to withdraw from our territories," Colleen Davis, a member of the Mohawk Nation (Bear Clan), previously told CBC.

"We have our own self-governing systems that we abide by and that's what we are standing up for. That's how we're going to get things moving forward … if they can come appreciate and acknowledged the true title owners of the lands."

For the past 16 days provincial police have been providing updates on the closure at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., warning drivers to expect delays and asking them to "please be patient if impacted."

A spokesperson for the OPP said there were no further updates on the blockade beyond the fact it's still in place Tuesday.

*UPDATE*(Mar 10 06:00 hr) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HaldimandOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HaldimandOPP</a> ongoing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY6?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HWY6</a> by-pass remains closed between Argyle St. South and Greens Rd in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Caledonia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Caledonia</a>. <br>Temporary safety barriers installed.<br>Expect traffic delays for demonstration. Please be patient if impacted. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONHwys</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP_COMM_WR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OPP_COMM_WR</a>^rl —@OPP_WR

In a media release dated March 4 the OPP said the Ministry of Transportation put up temporary barriers around the blockade.

"Public safety remains paramount during this demonstration event," stated a media release, adding changing weather could cause dangerous conditions.

Barrett used a different word to describe the blockade during his comments at Queen's Park.

He described the people who had shut down the road as "activists" and said the blockade is "dangerous" because it's forcing traffic to be rerouted over a bridge built in 1927 that "should have been replaced 18 years ago."

"Our area's economy on both sides of Highway 6 are struggling," said Barrett. "Stores are closing. It's disheartening the Canadian government continues to remain silent."

CBC is seeking comment from the demonstrators.