Polls close in Hamilton Centre byelection. Find the results here

Hamilton Centre residents will soon have a new member of provincial parliament to send to Queen's Park, as the four-week byelection campaign comes to a close. Polling stations in the riding closed at 9 p.m. ET.

The byelection was held to replace former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath, who stepped down as MPP in the summer to run for mayor. Ten candidates registered to become the riding's first new provincial representative in 16 years.

Among them are: hardware engineer Lucia Iannantuono (Greens); disability and housing activist Sarah Jama (NDP); researcher, equity consultant and Hamilton Spectator columnist Deirdre Pike (Liberals); and longtime police officer Pete Wiesner (PC).

As of 2022, there were 77,599 registered voters in the riding. In the advanced polls, 5.2 per cent, or 4,166 people, voted.

Results so far

Peter House (Electoral Reform Party):

Lucia Iannantuono (Green Party of Ontario):

Sarah Jama (Ontario New Democratic Party):

Matthew Lingard (independent):

Deidre Pike (Ontario Liberal Party):

Mark Snow (Libertarian)

John Turmel (independent):

Lee Weiss Vassor (New Blue party):

Pete Wiesner (Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario):

Nathalie Xian Yi Yan (independent):

2022 results

In last year's provincial election, voter turnout in Hamilton Centre was 38 per cent, or 29,438 people. Results in that election were: