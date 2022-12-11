More than 1,200 attend remembrance concert for Hamilton girl killed by GO train

More than 1,200 people turned out Saturday night to commemorate what would have been the fifth birthday of a Hamilton girl killed by a GO train last July.

Mitchell Nwabuoku was struck on the GO train tracks in Mississauga while chasing a butterfly.

Her father, Emmanuel Nwabuoku, planned the concert in North York because he had always promised Mitchell an elaborate fifth birthday celebration.

Nwabuoku said the concert gave his grieving family a lot of joy and made his wife happy.

"I feel like I'm getting my family back," Nwabuoku told CBC Toronto.

"For a while it was hard to come together as a family. My wife cries all the time."

Dancers perform at a concert on what would have been Mitchell Nwabuoku's fifth birthday. (CBC)

Nwabuoku created The Butterfly Project foundation after Mitchell's death to raise awareness about community safety and to help other families who've been through similar traumatic situations.

Headline act Jully Black was honoured to be part of Mitchell's birthday celebration.

"To be part of her fifth birthday party, there's no higher honour," Black said. "I'm so happy her family decided to fulfill her dream."

At one point during the show, Black led the audience in singing the gospel song — This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine.

The concert also featured musicians from Canada, Nigeria and the United States.

Emmanuel Nwabuoku organized a commemorative concert for his daughter, Mitchell Nwabuoku, who was killed by a GO train in Mississauga in July. (CBC)

Nwabuoku said it brought him joy to be able to organize and carry out the concert .

He wants to start planning future events in the new year with the hopes of an annual event in July to commemorate the anniversary of Mitchell's death.