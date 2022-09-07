Bus driver charged after 5-year-old boy dragged down road near Brantford, Ont: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a 64-year-old school bus driver with careless driving after a five-year-old boy was dragged down a road near Brantford, Ont.

OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis told CBC News the "bizarre" incident took place on Nov. 1, just before 4 p.m., in Mount Pleasant., Ont., a small community about 10 kilometres south of Brantford.

"I can't imagine what that father had to think about seeing your child pulled by a bus," Vitalis said Monday.

He said the father, Derek Tappen, called police after seeing his son William being pinned by the closing doors, with his feet dragging, as he was stepping off the bus.

"I started screaming for the bus to stop," Tappen told CBC Hamilton earlier this month.

WARNING | This video may be distressing:

5-year-old dragged by school bus in Brantford, Ont. Duration 0:53 It happened in the blink of an eye. One second Derek Tappen's 5-year-old son, William, was stepping off the school bus, and the next he was being pulled back onto the bus by his backpack, and dragged along the road.

The incident occurred outside Tappen's home and was captured on his home surveillance camera.

The video, timestamped at 3:28 p.m., appears to show a man approaching a school bus in the driveway.

One child gets off the bus. A second child is seen nearly stepping off, but appears to remain stuck in the doors as the bus drives on for a few seconds, prompting the man to run after it.

Tappen said the bus stopped after he and other children on the bus alerted the driver.

OPP said in a media release on Monday William was dragged for four to six metres.

Tappen said his son had scrapes and bruises mostly to his feet.

Driver not facing criminal charges

CBC Hamilton previously reached out to Voyago, which owns the Voyageur bus the boy was riding, but the company declined to speak to media.

Vitalis said the bus company did an investigation and determined there were no mechanical issues with the bus.

The driver did not continue to drive during the investigation, he added. It's unclear if the driver is still employed.

Dave Smouter, manager of communications with the Grand Erie District School Board, previously said the board was aware of the incident and they are sharing the example "across relevant organizations" to bring awareness.

The school board has also submitted the incident to the bus manufacturing committee of the CSA Group, formerly known as the Canadian Standards Association, for further review.

The charge against the Brant County bus driver is a provincial offences notice, which is a ticket, not a criminal charge.

That can be up to a $2,000 fine and six demerit points, but the average fine is roughly $400, according to Vitalis.

Vitalis said the driver didn't mean to drag the child but said a careless driving ticket is one of the more serious tickets a driver can get.