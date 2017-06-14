Burlington supply teacher faces sex crime charge from more than 40 years ago
Halton District School board says suspect is current supply teacher who has since been assigned home
A Burlington elementary school teacher has been arrested, Halton police say, after an alleged sex crime that took place almost 40 years ago.
Police say a former student at John T. Tuck Elementary School contacted police to report the teacher sexually assaulted her in the school in 1982.
Michael O'Grady, 72, was arrested and charged with indecent assault to a female, but was released with conditions.
Const. Steve Elms said the criminal code didn't include the offence sexual assault until 1983, so indecent assault is the most appropriate charge based on the criminal code in 1982.
Police say he taught in various schools with the Halton District School Board (HDSB).
HDSB spokesperson Marnie Denton told CBC Hamilton the board is "aware of the charges against Mr. O'Grady, however we cannot comment on personnel issues, nor can we comment on an ongoing police investigation concerning this teacher."
"Mr. O'Grady, who is currently a supply teacher, was assigned home immediately when we were informed of these allegations," she wrote in an email.
Denton did not say how long he has been a teacher with the school board and didn't confirm if he's suspended or fired.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims.
"Every person has the right to feel safe in our community," said police.
Resources for sexual assault survivors and their families include:
-
Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777
-
Halton Women's Place 905-878-8555 (north) or 905-332-7892 (24-hour crisis line)
-
Halton Children's Aid Society 905-333-4441 or 1-866-607-5437
-
Nina's Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880
-
Thrive Counselling 905-637-5256 or 905-845-3811
-
Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)