Burlington supply teacher faces sex crime charge from more than 40 years ago

A Burlington elementary school teacher has been arrested, Halton police say, after an alleged sex crime that took place almost 40 years ago.

Police say a former student at John T. Tuck Elementary School contacted police to report the teacher sexually assaulted her in the school in 1982.

Michael O'Grady, 72, was arrested and charged with indecent assault to a female, but was released with conditions.

Const. Steve Elms said the criminal code didn't include the offence sexual assault until 1983, so indecent assault is the most appropriate charge based on the criminal code in 1982.

Police say he taught in various schools with the Halton District School Board (HDSB).

HDSB spokesperson Marnie Denton told CBC Hamilton the board is "aware of the charges against Mr. O'Grady, however we cannot comment on personnel issues, nor can we comment on an ongoing police investigation concerning this teacher."

"Mr. O'Grady, who is currently a supply teacher, was assigned home immediately when we were informed of these allegations," she wrote in an email.

Denton did not say how long he has been a teacher with the school board and didn't confirm if he's suspended or fired.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

"Every person has the right to feel safe in our community," said police.

