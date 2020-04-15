Skip to Main Content
More than $20K worth of steroids found in Burlington home: police
Hamilton·New

The 35-year-old Burlington man faces two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The drugs include turinabol, stanozolol, sildenafil and others

CBC News ·
A Burlington man is facing drug trafficking charges after Halton police say he had than $20,000 worth of steroids and performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) ready to move.

Officers say the 35-year-old Burlington man was initially arrested for steroid trafficking in March.

Further investigation prompted a search warrant from the Burlington Street Crime Unit on April 14.

When police entered the home, they say they found $20,230 worth of PEDs, or 31 sets of drugs.

The substances include turinabol, stanozolol, sildenafil and others.

The man faces two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

 

