Woman killed in Burlington shooting, man in custody: police

A woman is dead and a man is in custody, Halton regional police say, after a shooting in Burlington.

Police say they received a call about a shooting from inside a home on No. 2 Road just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers, including tactical teams and the K9 unit, responded and took a man into custody.

A woman with "traumatic injuries" was found at the home, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Halton police homicide unit is investigating.

The man and woman involved are believed to have known each other, according to investigators, who say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

"Our condolences are with the family and friends of the victim," stated a tweet from Halton police.

No. 2 Side Road has been closed between Cedar Springs Road and Guelph Line. Police say the closure is expected to go on for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.