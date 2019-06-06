Burlington's Walk off the Earth to sing O Canada at Game 4 of NBA Finals
Before Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California on Friday, the Canadian national anthem will be sung by Burlington, Ont.'s Walk off the Earth.
The band could see the Raptors take a 3-1 series lead back to Toronto after a win Wednesday night in Oakland in game 3.
Before Wednesday's game Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed a guitar-driven U.S. national anthem while country act Tenille Arts sang the Canadian anthem.
On Friday, singer, songwriter Ne-Yo, will perform the American anthem.
The band revealed on Tuesday on Twitter that they were chosen for the honour.
At the end of June, Walk Off The Earth head to Wien, Austria as part of their world tour before returning home for performances in western Canada starting in Vancouver.
