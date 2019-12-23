Burlington man, 58, charged with human trafficking and 18 other offences after raid

Halton Regional Police have arrested and charged a 58-year-old Burlington man with 19 offences including human trafficking, after a joint operation of different police units raided a mansion in a semi-rural part of the city.

Officers from the service's Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) unit and members of the Emergency Services Unit — including tactical and canine officers — worked with other investigators to arrest the man on Friday, according to a release.

Tow trucks were also seen removing two metal safes from the property in the Mount Nemo area.

The alleged offences took place in Burlington and Milton between Jan. 2006 and Dec. 2019, and involved "more than one victim," the release said.

Please be advised that we are conducting an investigation in the Mt. Nemo area in Burlington. Expect an ongoing visible police presence. Update to follow when available. ^jh —@HaltonPolice

Police say the accused, Mohan (Jarry) Ahlowalia, is known by almost 10 different aliases including Jarry Awalia, Mohan J. Walia and Gerry Aholowalia.

He has been charged with a total of 19 offences including:

seven counts of assault

sexual assault

extortion

trafficking in persons (forced labour)

receive a material benefit from trafficking in persons (forced labour)

possession of a prohibited firearm

Investigators are asking community members who may have witnessed suspicious activity or have additional information to contact the CASA unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 8970.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say because of that they will make no further comment about the case.