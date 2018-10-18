Halton elementary teacher and hockey coach accused of child luring: police

A Halton elementary school teacher and former Burlington girls hockey coach has been charged with child luring and possession of child pornography, police say, for incidents involving victims between 12 and 15 years old.

The 52-year-old was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged with two counts of luring a child via a computer, possession of child pornography and personation with intent, according to Halton police.

The teacher from Joshua Creek Public School in Oakville was previously a hockey coach with the, Burlington City Rep Hockey Club (2005-2006), Burlington Girls Hockey Club (2010-2015) and, most recently, the Flamborough Girls Hockey Club (2016-2017).

Investigators say the Burlington man was allegedly communicating with the victims through Facebook, Instagram and Omegle — a free online chat site that randomly connects people for anonymous conversations —using the names Cody Clarke and @clarkie1833.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Det. Todd Martin 905-465-8983.