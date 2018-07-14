Woman dead, man injured after driver hits pedestrians, crashes into patio in Burlington

A woman was killed and part of a man's leg was amputated after a driver slammed into pedestrians and crashed into a former restaurant patio in Burlington on Saturday morning, Halton police said.

The original call came in around 10:05 a.m., police said, with witnesses saying they saw the man driving erratically on Fairview Street.

Moments later, the vehicle reportedly left the roadway, drove onto sidewalk and struck a 19-year-old male pedestrian. The man's leg was amputated below the knee and he was airlifted to Hamilton Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to hospital with injuries after he crashed into the patio of a now-shuttered restaurant. (Michael Cole/CBC)

The driver then continued on Fairview Street before striking a woman, who was standing nearby in front of a now-closed restaurant. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle came to a stop after the driver crashed into the former restaurant's patio. It was unclear if anybody inside the establishment was injured.

A 19-year-old's leg was amputated below the knee and he was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Driver believed to be in 70s

The driver is a man believed to be in his 70s. He sustained head injuries after colliding with the patio and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Fairview Street is currently closed between Woodview Road and Commerce Court. The road is expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation.

The Halton police traffic reconstruction unit is investigating the series of collisions.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.