Dog rescued from car in Burlington with a temperature of 66 C inside

Halton Regional Police removed a dog from a car in Burlington that was alone in a vehicle with an inside temperature of 66 C.

Police say they received a call at 2:37 p.m. Sunday that a dog was alone inside a parked car at a plaza on Appleby Line.

Officer just removed an unattended dog from a vehicle and is currently awaiting <a href="https://twitter.com/cityburlington?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityburlington</a> Animal Control. <br><br>Leave your pets at home please, it is way too hot for them! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoHotDogs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoHotDogs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoHotKids?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoHotKids</a> please share the message as a reminder! ^ao <a href="https://t.co/i0wMTqqmF7">https://t.co/i0wMTqqmF7</a> —@HRPSBurl Police say the dog was in the car for about 20 minutes before an officer removed it from the vehicle.

The dog was given water to help it cool down, police say.

One happy pup to be in the air conditioning with water. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoHotPets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoHotPets</a> ^ao <a href="https://t.co/iMMAZtEvGS">pic.twitter.com/iMMAZtEvGS</a> —@HRPSBurl According to police, the owner's window was down about three or four inches and the sunroof was open.

Animal control was called, and laid about $500 worth of charges after arriving on-scene.

The name of the dog is unknown.