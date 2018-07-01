Dog rescued from car in Burlington with a temperature of 66 C inside
Halton police say the dog was inside a car parked at a plaza on Appleby Line
Halton Regional Police removed a dog from a car in Burlington that was alone in a vehicle with an inside temperature of 66 C.
Police say they received a call at 2:37 p.m. Sunday that a dog was alone inside a parked car at a plaza on Appleby Line.
Officer just removed an unattended dog from a vehicle and is currently awaiting <a href="https://twitter.com/cityburlington?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityburlington</a> Animal Control. <br><br>Leave your pets at home please, it is way too hot for them! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoHotDogs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoHotDogs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoHotKids?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoHotKids</a> please share the message as a reminder! ^ao <a href="https://t.co/i0wMTqqmF7">https://t.co/i0wMTqqmF7</a>—@HRPSBurl
The dog was given water to help it cool down, police say.
One happy pup to be in the air conditioning with water. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoHotPets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoHotPets</a> ^ao <a href="https://t.co/iMMAZtEvGS">pic.twitter.com/iMMAZtEvGS</a>—@HRPSBurl
Animal control was called, and laid about $500 worth of charges after arriving on-scene.
The name of the dog is unknown.