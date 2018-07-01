Skip to Main Content
Dog rescued from car in Burlington with a temperature of 66 C inside

Halton Regional Police say they rescued a dog from a car parked at a plaza in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say they rescued a dog from a car that had a temperature of 66 C that was parked at a plaza in Burlington. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Halton Regional Police removed a dog from a car in Burlington that was alone in a vehicle with an inside temperature of 66 C.

Police say they received a call at 2:37 p.m. Sunday that a dog was alone inside a parked car at a plaza on Appleby Line.

Police say the dog was in the car for about 20 minutes before an officer removed it from the vehicle.

The dog was given water to help it cool down, police say. 

According to police, the owner's window was down about three or four inches and the sunroof was open. 

Animal control was called, and laid about $500 worth of charges after arriving on-scene. 

The name of the dog is unknown.  

