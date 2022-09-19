Burlington urges residents to 'continue to be vigilant' as city reports 7th coyote attack

The City of Burlington is asking residents to "continue being vigilant" after reporting a seventh coyote attack in the past month.

In a news release, city officials said they have been investigating a string of "unprovoked" attacks since Aug. 22 involving victims including a toddler, an 18-year-old girl, a resident at a retirement home, and most recently at a home on Lakeshore Road on Saturday.

The city says the victim was resting in her backyard when a coyote bit her knee. She was taken to hospital and treated.

In a statement, Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said the city is committed to restoring public safety.

"This is the news we were hoping we would never hear again," said Ward.

"We are pulling in every resource we have with help from the Ministry to locate and eliminate the coyotes responsible for these attacks."

At the end of August, the city started giving residents free coyote whistles to ward off the animals, and placed more signs in high-risk areas in south central Burlington warning residents of "increased and aggressive coyote activity."

Burlington's city council recently voted to bolster its coyote response strategy following news of the sixth attack last week.

Two coyotes dead, one still at large

The city and wildlife control have killed two coyotes connected to attacks in south central Burlington.

But a third coyote of concern is still at large, the news release states.

The coyote is described as smaller and sandy-coloured — the same characteristics noted in the sixth and seventh attacks on Sept. 10 and 17.

The city says it is asking residents to continue being vigilant around the areas of the attacks, and report coyote sightings to the city.

The city of Burlington says it's working with Halton police and a certified wildlife control professional in the areas where attacks took place to track down and eliminate the coyotes. The city is warning residents to not interfere with the operations. (City of Burlington handout)

While coyotes are commonly seen in Burlington, the city says they rarely attack humans and naturally fear them.

However, the city says veterinary experts and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are convinced these attacks are coming from coyotes who have been conditioned to see humans as providing a food source.

They stress under no circumstances should coyotes be fed by humans.

"Once a coyote crosses the boundary of acceptable interaction with humans the coyote must be eliminated for public safety, due to a situation they did not initiate," warned the city.

The city has a list of tips residents of Burlington can follow to minimize interactions with coyotes, which can be found here.