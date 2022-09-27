The city of Burlington, Ont., says it has killed a fourth coyote following a string of unprovoked attacks on humans since late August.

The city said in a Friday tweet the coyote was eliminated because it was stalking and chasing people, was aggressive, not afraid of humans and not "showing normal coyote behaviour."

The previous three coyotes were identified and eliminated because they were believed to be responsible for several human injuries in south central Burlington in the past several weeks.

In a separate tweet, the city urged residents not to feed coyotes.

It said coyotes become aggressive when fed, leading to attacks on humans.

The city says its Animal Services staff remain on high alert, including patrolling the city, gathering information and looking for coyote food sources.

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward says the city has given out over 3,000 whistles to residents to help ward off the animals, and the city says it's placed more signs in high-risk areas in south central Burlington warning residents of "increased and aggressive coyote activity."

Two weeks ago Burlington city councillors unanimously supported bolstering its coyote response strategy, voting to approve several new measures. You can read the entire list here.

Victims have included an 18-year-old girl, a toddler and a resident at a retirement home on New Street.