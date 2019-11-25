Stuffed 'Bunny' rescued from Burlington rooftop after sky-high fall from WWII bomber

The search for the flying bunny is over.

"Bunny," the stuffed good luck charm that disappeared two weeks ago when it tumbled from the gun port of Hamilton's vintage WWII Lancaster bomber, has been found sitting on the rooftop of a Burlington long term care home.

Victora Maginnis had "zero" hope Bunny would be found after her father, Jim Maginnis, took the family treasure aboard the bomber and somehow lost it out of a small opening in the gun turret glass.

The plush rabbit has been the focus of a weeks-long search by volunteers in the Burlington area, after the disappearance was posted to Facebook and covered extensively in the media.

It turns out Bunny found a soft landing after all — plopping down on top of the CAMA Woodlands Long Term Care Home. There it sat until Kevin Vanderwal and Rob Pearce, two HVAC technicians with Moore Environmental Systems, climbed up on the roof during a service call Monday morning.

"The bunny was sitting right there on the ductwork," said Vanderwal, adding his coworker instantly recognized it as the missing stuffed toy featured in media reports.

"It sitting upright, almost looking at us. It was kinda creepy," he added with a laugh.

Maginnis' daughter Victoria announced the good news Monday in an update to her post on the Hamilton Lost and Found Facebook group.

"Bunny was found today on the roof of CAMA Woodlands [Long Term Care Home] on Palin Road, by two wonderful HVAC guys Kevin and Rob! Unbelievable," she wrote.

"Thanks to this original post and everyone who shared this, Bunny's coming home (and staying on the ground!)"

Vanderwal said the discovery was a case of being in the right place at the right time — and some good aim on Bunny's part.

The home is surrounded by bush, he explained, meaning it's just by chance that the toy didn't land in a tree or some bushes.

"The odds of finding that there were just like a million to one," he said. "It was crazy."

The Maginnis family's sentimental, stuffed bunny was flying in the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum's Lancaster when the plane turned, sending Bunny out into the sky. (Jim Maginnis)

The location it was found is actually almost exactly over a spot on the map Maginnis marked as the likely place it fell from the plane.

In a separate post, the care home also announced the good news about "The Lancaster Bunny," saying two technicians from had found it on the roof and handed it over to CAMA staff.

Victoria was unable to immediately trek to Hamilton, so the reunion is scheduled to take place at CAMA on November 30. It will be kept inside the building — not outside on the roof — until then. Her father flew back to the UK on Nov. 12.

Vanderwal said he hasn't had a chance to speak with the family, but he's just happy to have played a small part in Bunny's return.

"This is a great story to be part of. So we just wanted to make sure it got back."

There, gone and back again

Maginnis, a 58-year-old squadron leader in the Royal Air Force, was aboard the plane with his 26-year-old daughter Victoria — she arranged for them to go up in the plane through the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, who own one of the only two still flying in the world.

Her father, an ardent and long-time Lancaster enthusiast, jumped at the opportunity.

They were joined by Bunny, who Victoria brought aboard to surprise her father. It wasn't the first time she'd done so — she snuck Bunny into his navigation bag in 2009 when Maginnis left to serve a tour in Afghanistan.

Jim Maginnis put his navigation skills to work by plotting times consistent with pictures taken by his iPhone. The purple circle is where the plane was the last time he saw Bunny. And the yellow circle is after Bunny made her escape. (Victoria Maginnis)

The stuffed animal had an emotional resonance with Maginnis. It was practically a member of the family and had been with his daughter for 25 years, including moments like her first day of school, family vacations, and her move to Toronto.

He was surprised to discover it when he opened his pack halfway across the world from home.

"I was tired, I was miserable, I was fed up," he said. "And there [Bunny] was, just sitting in the middle of Kandahar, looking up at me."

During the Lancaster flight, Maginnis spotted the main upper gunner turret —a glass dome at the top of the plane about halfway back — and though it would be a perfect photo opportunity for Bunny.

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum's Avro Lancaster bomber. Based out of Hamilton, Ontario, it is one of only two Lancasters in the world still flying. (Submitted/CWHM)

He balanced the stuffed animal between the guns and took a picture — and then she was gone.

"I hadn't realized the fact that it was an un-pressurized aircraft and there's open gun-ports, where the guns would have traversed up and down," he said. "The pilot put the aircraft into a turn, the slipstream changed, and there was sort of a pop, and Bun' had gone."