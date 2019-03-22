Skip to Main Content
'Serious assault' at Brock University sends 3 to hospital, briefly closes campus
Two people were stabbed and another was shot with what's believed to be a pellet gun in a "serious assault" that saw cruisers descend on Brock University Thursday night and briefly closed its campus. 

Brock University's campus was closed for about an hour Thursday night for a Niagara Regional Police investigation. Police say the incident was an isolated one and that there was no threat to public safety. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Niagara Regional Police were called to the school around 8 p.m for what was initially reported to be a shooting, media relations officer Phil Gavin said in tweets.

Brock Campus Security tweeted it was investigating an incident together with Niagara police at Village Residence, located on the southwest end of the campus. 
Around 8 p.m. Brock Campus Security tweeted it was investigating an incident together with Niagara Regional Police at Village Residence, located on the southwest end of the campus. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Officers arrived to find three people injured. All were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Gavin tweeted. 

Four suspects were seen fleeing the campus in a vehicle, he said. No arrests have been made.

Gavin says the investigation is still in its early stages, but that the incident appeared to be a targeted one and there is no "ongoing threat to safety."

Students and staff were advised they could move freely around campus but that they should steer clear of the police investigation.

Following speculation online about a possible "active shooter" on campus, Niagara police took to Twitter to dispel the rumours.

