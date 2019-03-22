'Serious assault' at Brock University sends 3 to hospital, briefly closes campus

Two people were stabbed and another was shot with what's believed to be a pellet gun in a "serious assault" that saw cruisers descend on Brock University Thursday night and briefly closed its campus.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the school around 8 p.m for what was initially reported to be a shooting, media relations officer Phil Gavin said in tweets.

Around 8 p.m. Brock Campus Security tweeted it was investigating an incident together with Niagara Regional Police at Village Residence, located on the southwest end of the campus. (Andrew Collins/CBC) Brock Campus Security tweeted it was investigating an incident together with Niagara police at Village Residence, located on the southwest end of the campus.

Officers arrived to find three people injured. All were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Gavin tweeted.

Four suspects were seen fleeing the campus in a vehicle, he said. No arrests have been made.

Gavin says the investigation is still in its early stages, but that the incident appeared to be a targeted one and there is no "ongoing threat to safety."

Students and staff were advised they could move freely around campus but that they should steer clear of the police investigation.

Following speculation online about a possible "active shooter" on campus, Niagara police took to Twitter to dispel the rumours.