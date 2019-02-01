Teen charged in break in spree, stolen cars found parked near his home: police

A 15-year-old from Hamilton is facing a host of charges after a series of break ins in Waterdown and Ancaster in recent days.

Police say that between May 2 and May 6, someone used garage door openers found in unlocked cars to get into people's homes in the city.

While inside, the person then grabbed car keys, cash and credit cards, investigators say.

"On three occasions, motor vehicles were stolen from the driveways," Hamilton police said in a statement.

Then on Tuesday, officers went to a home on the west Mountain and arrested a 15-year-old. He was charged with several criminal offences, and his bail was opposed, police say.

Officers were back at the home on Wednesday, where they carried out a search warrant and found a "variety of stolen property" — including three replica guns, brass knuckles, and some prepaid cards, police say.

"Additionally, two of the three stolen motor vehicles were recovered within a couple of blocks of the residence," the news release reads.

A 15-year-old is now facing various breaking and entering charges.