Break-in forces Habitat for Humanity Brant-Norfolk to plead for donations

Habitat for Humanity Brant-Norfolk is pleading for donations after someone stole a generator and tools needed to continue its building projects.

"It's appalling and frustrating to me that a charity like ours had to shut down our build program for more than two months, and now has to deal with theft," Dan Brooks, CEO of Habitat Brant-Norfolk, said in a media release.

"We've been doing everything we can to serve, beyond trying to keep people safe, while still moving forward behind the scenes to get ready to build again, with less staff, less money, less time and more demands on our service because people desperately need safe shelter and a home they can afford to live in."

The non-profit charitable organization said it has been forced to delay two new builds because of the break-in.

The first project was an active home renovation for a partner. The other was a three-bedroom house for a family. Eight other families are also waiting for homes.

This comes as the charity is faced with dwindling funds due to COVID-19 restrictions, which forced the Habitat Brant-Norfolk board of directors to close its affiliate office and ReStores.

Some volunteer shifts were cancelled and some staff were furloughed.

"We're hopeful we can recover quickly to get back on the build site safely and help another local family build a better future for themselves," Brooks said.