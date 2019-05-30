Brantford student cheers on the Raptors with a Dr. Seuss style video

A Brantford student and his special education teacher are sharing a Dr. Suess style message of encouragement for the Toronto Raptors as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 the NBA Championships on Thursday.

Assumption College School student Lukas, who is on the autism spectrum, and special education teacher Stephen MacNeil created a video to cheer on the Raptors.

The message: "Instead of getting tied up in the win, win, win, just enjoy the moment," said MacNeil.

Stressed about the big <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> game? Just listening to our <a href="https://twitter.com/assumptionlion?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@assumptionlion</a> student Lukas will lower your blood pressure! <a href="https://twitter.com/autismspeaks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@autismspeaks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LeoRautins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LeoRautins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/superfan_nav?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@superfan_nav</a> <a href="https://t.co/T5Q6HjUNw2">pic.twitter.com/T5Q6HjUNw2</a> —@sjjmacneil

The idea came after MacNeil started making graduation videos with his students. Lukas, who is set to graduate in June, would narrate all the videos because he's a fantastic reader and everyone enjoys the way he reads, said MacNeil.

For the Raptors video, MacNeil and his wife wrote the rhymes, while Lukas narrated the video.

The video was posted to Twitter on Wednesday night and has since been viewed thousands of times.

"The staff loved it. All the kids love it," said MacNeil. "Lukas loves hearing his voice and knowing he's contributing to the movies we make."