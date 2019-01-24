Brantford police are searching for two suspects after a shooting that sent a man in his 20s to hospital.

Officers were called to a home on Woodlawn Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting and found the injured man.

The victim was transported to hospital where police say he's in stable condition.

Investigators say the shooting was not random and the victim and suspects know each other.

Police have released the following suspect descriptions:

An unshaven black male, who police describe as having lighter skin, standing about 6'1" tall with short black hair. He was wearing black jeans and a grey short jacket.

A white man wearing a blue jacket with a hood.

Officials are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime section by calling 519-756-0113 ext. 2274.