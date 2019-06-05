Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Brantford shooting death: police

Brantford police have arrested a suspect in connection with an April shooting that left a man dead.

Investigators say Gerald Robert Male was shot and at home on William Street on April 5.

The 37-year-old suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

On Tuesday police announced a male suspect had been arrested and charged with murder.

The service offered its condolences to Male's family and thanked them and the community for assistance with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.