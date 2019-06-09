Skip to Main Content
Officials want residents to close windows to avoid 'toxic' smoke from Brantford fire
Police are asking people to stay away from the fire and reminding people not to move or drive around barricades.

The Ministry of Environment has also been notified for air quality monitoring

The Brantford Fire Department is asking residents near Henry Street to close their windows as they battle a large fire that's burning rubber mats. (Brantford Fire Department)

The Brantford Fire Department is warning residents and businesses in the Henry Street area to close their windows to avoid smoke as crews take on a large fire that's burning rubber mats and skids.

Police are also asking people to stay away from the fire and reminding people not to move or drive around barricades.

"There is no need to expose yourself to smoke or toxic air," the service tweeted around 9:30 a.m.

The fire department says the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has also been notified for "air quality monitoring."

Photos posted on social media show a massive cloud of billowing black smoke.

