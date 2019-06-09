Officials want residents to close windows to avoid 'toxic' smoke from Brantford fire
The Ministry of Environment has also been notified for air quality monitoring
The Brantford Fire Department is warning residents and businesses in the Henry Street area to close their windows to avoid smoke as crews take on a large fire that's burning rubber mats and skids.
Police are also asking people to stay away from the fire and reminding people not to move or drive around barricades.
Brantford Police are asking people to stay away from the Henry Street fire. There is no need to expose yourself to smoke or toxic air. Also, a reminder not to move or drive around barricades. Thanks for your cooperation.—@BrantfordPolice
"There is no need to expose yourself to smoke or toxic air," the service tweeted around 9:30 a.m.
The fire department says the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has also been notified for "air quality monitoring."
Fire Dept. is on scene of a large fire on Henry Street involving skids and rubber mats in the yard. Residents and businesses in the area are advised to close windows and avoid smoke as a precaution. MOE has been notified for air quality monitoring. Avoid the area.—@BrantfordFire
Photos posted on social media show a massive cloud of billowing black smoke.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.