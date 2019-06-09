Officials want residents to close windows to avoid 'toxic' smoke from Brantford fire

The Brantford Fire Department is warning residents and businesses in the Henry Street area to close their windows to avoid smoke as crews take on a large fire that's burning rubber mats and skids.

Police are also asking people to stay away from the fire and reminding people not to move or drive around barricades.

Brantford Police are asking people to stay away from the Henry Street fire. There is no need to expose yourself to smoke or toxic air. Also, a reminder not to move or drive around barricades. Thanks for your cooperation. —@BrantfordPolice

"There is no need to expose yourself to smoke or toxic air," the service tweeted around 9:30 a.m.

The fire department says the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has also been notified for "air quality monitoring."

Fire Dept. is on scene of a large fire on Henry Street involving skids and rubber mats in the yard. Residents and businesses in the area are advised to close windows and avoid smoke as a precaution. MOE has been notified for air quality monitoring. Avoid the area. —@BrantfordFire

Photos posted on social media show a massive cloud of billowing black smoke.